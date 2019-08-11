On August 11, 2019, at 7:55 am, Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a report of a carjacking at the Dutch Bros, located near the intersection of South Market Street and Grange Street. A male subject had entered the back door of the business and grabbed a female employee’s wallet and set of car keys. The man then exited the store and began trying to steal the woman’s vehicle from the parking lot.

Two employees attempted to stop the subject from stealing the car as he got into the driver’s seat, started the vehicle and then began trying to shift the vehicle into gear. The suspect violently punched one of the 18-year-old female employees in the face during the confrontation. The man fled

the scene on foot after being unable to leave in the car. Officer Josh Tracy and his K9 partner Njord quickly located Devan William Nelson, 25 years of Redding, a short distance away. Nelson had already changed his clothing to avoid being identified. Nelson was taken into custody without incident. Multiple employees at Dutch Bros identified Nelson as the suspect.

Nelson was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for carjacking and burglary. Nelson has an extensive history of violence and was last arrested in Redding in July of 2018 for assault with a deadly weapon. The female employee complained of pain to her facial area but did not require medical treatment.