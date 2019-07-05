The Shasta County Connection—7-5-19

It has been a quiet week with the 4th of July holiday. There was no Board of Supervisors meeting held this week. I continue to receive many emails, phone calls and letters in regards to the many issues in District 3, including the proposed Tierra Robles subdivision in Bella Vista/Palo Cedro areas, the Fountain Wind Turbine Project and the possible construction of a 24-hour mini-mart established in Palo Cedro. Please know that I read the information sent to me, but as I have stated before, I can’t communicate about the proposed projects prior to any vote I might have to take as a board member. County Counsel has advised me to not discuss the merits of these projects, only receive input. With the very litigious society we live in today, I do not want to put the county at risk for a lawsuit and compromise my ability to vote on any given project. Thank you for your patience and know that I am following all these projects closely.

It was difficult saying good-bye to Terri Fields Hosler, Director of Public Health for Shasta County. She retired in June and is now able to move on to the next chapter in her life. Terri has been a champion for the residents of Shasta County, bringing many valuable grants for funding to the county. She is an advocate for spreading information on ACE’s (Adverse Childhood Experiences) and how they impact us as a community. Her passion and dedication to Shasta County will be missed.

Camp Love a Pet was another huge success this year. I just love attending this graduation event for the youth volunteers and the pets they train prior to the dogs being put up for adoption. Thanks to my granddaughter, Katherine, for helping hand out certificates. The Haven Humane Society runs this program and it is heartwarming to see the kids work with these abandoned dogs and obviously become attached to them. A few tears are shed as the kids say good-bye to the dogs they have worked with so diligently. Haven Humane is filled to capacity with abandoned dogs and cats. Please consider adopting a pet today. They need loving forever homes.

McConnell Foundation hosted this year’s fireworks display at the Redding Civic Auditorium again this year. It never disappoints. The weather was exceptionally pleasant this year and the crowds were large. Shasta County has several displays of fireworks that are spectacular, including in Anderson and Burney. It is always good to reflect on our country’s heritage and appreciate the freedoms we have as a nation. And to those who have served our country in the military, thank you for your service and sacrifice.

We received our Grand Jury Report for 2018-19 and again, my thanks to the last panel who volunteered countless hours to develop this report. One report of note was on the Sugar Pine Conservation Camp, located 25 miles east of Redding in District 3. The Grand Jury gave the camp very high marks for the well-run facility. There are about 120 inmates housed there at any given time and they are vetted thoroughly before being admitted to the program. They spend a good amount of their time fighting fires during fire season, which we very much appreciate in Shasta County. They also have on-site an engraving shop and a cabinet shop, teaching valuable skills to the inmates that they can use to make a living once released from custody. I am sure many of you have seen the camp driving along Highway 299E and wondered what purpose it serves. It is good to know that these programs exist and we benefit from them locally.

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor