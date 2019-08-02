The Shasta County Connection—8-1-19

It was a hot evening, but a good turnout for the ribbon-cutting for the Outdoor Explore Children’s Garden at the Redding Library. There is now a wonderful outdoor area for kids to play outdoors, to paint, get dirty and do the things kids need to do to appreciate being outside. This project was funded by First 5 Shasta, the McConnell Fund and the Redding Rancheria Community Fund at the Shasta Regional Community Foundation. I was happy to see several Intermountain residents sharing in the evening’s festivities from the Friends of the Intermountain Library (FOIL). If you have the opportunity, take your kids or grandchildren into the Redding Library and explore the new space, please do!

It was an emotional, yet beautiful evening on Friday, July 26th, on the Sundial Bridge as the Redding Remembers event took place commemorating the horrific fire that bore down on Redding a year ago. The weather couldn’t have been more pleasant and there were large crowds enjoying the band and sharing with others their experiences of the Carr Fire catastrophic event of July 26th, 2018. At 6:41 pm, fire engines blasted their sirens to remember Redding Firefighter, Jeremy Stokes, who died that night in the fire. There has been much healing and lessons learned, and we have become stronger and more resilient as a county.

There were no Shasta County Board of Supervisor’s meetings scheduled for two weeks. Our next meeting will be on August 13th. One agenda item I look forward to is the proposed county ordinance requiring landowners to keep their properties mowed to prevent the risk of fire danger. I know that this is an ordinance many citizens have been hoping would be recommended and Supervisor Moty has been working on this ordinance with the County Fire Chief. I look forward to discussing the merits of the proposed ordinance.

For folks in the Intermountain and surrounding areas, August 24th from 9 am to 1 pm, there will be a free One-Day Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event in Burney. Please mark the time and date on your calendar to dispose of items that seem to collect in homes and garages. The event will be held at the Burney Sheriff’s Substation located at 20509 Shasta Street, in Burney. Examples of items that will be accepted include: paint, paint products, motor oil, oil filters, antifreeze, solvents, cleaners, pesticides, fertilizers, batteries, pool chemicals, sharps and other products with warning labels. They also will be accepting electronic waste such as computers, televisions, phones, and radios. Items they will NOT accept are trash, yard waste, tires, pharmaceuticals, appliances, explosives, ammunition, radioactive materials, biological waste or business waste. This is a good opportunity to get things that have been laying around cleaned out. So, please take advantage of this opportunity.

Two weeks before school starts and the Intermountain Fair is only a month away. The summer has been flying by rapidly and I hope everyone has been enjoying the summer months.

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor