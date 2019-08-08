The Shasta County Connection — 8-7-19

I want to begin this column wishing Mr. Larry Lees, our Shasta County Executive Officer, well on the announcement of his retirement effective in October. Mr. Lees has done an outstanding job serving as the County’s Executive Officer and he will be missed. I have known Mr. Lees since he first assumed this position 13 years ago and I have tremendous respect and admiration for his fiscally conservative values and dedication to the employees and citizens of Shasta County. I often am in the County Office after 5:00 pm and Mr. Lees is always there, putting in the extra time to ensure the County is running smoothly.

After some serious thought, I have decided to run for a second term to see many of the projects I have been promoting and working on through to implementation at the County level. (Some of these of projects include a county-wide Fire Safe Council, a medically assisted treatment (MAT) in the jail, an agricultural tourism ordinance, a jail bed competency treatment (JBCT) program.) Please stay tuned for a formal announcement in the near future.

These past few days have been full of meetings, including a LAFCO meeting and a meeting with a Governor Newsom appointee who will take a serious look at the Mental Health system in California. I was pleased to meet Dr. Insel, an internationally known neuroscientist and psychiatrist, who recently was appointed as a Special Advisor to the Governor on Mental Health. He has a very impressive resume, but I was most impressed with his common sense approach to addressing mental health issues. I look forward to seeing some new ideas and innovative programs coming from Sacramento in the future to help with the growing problem of untreated mental illness in California.

Thank you to Megan Dahle and her team for including me as a panelist at the Cascade Theater for Women Who Lead California Business. I was in excellent company with three other notable business owners and professionals in Shasta County and thoroughly enjoyed the evening’s discussion. Megan will be holding another event soon and I would like to recommend that everyone join her for the next program dealing with the medical field in Shasta County.

The Joint Summer Meeting of the Fall River Big Valley Cattlemen’s Association, Shasta County Farm Bureau, Intermountain Cattlewomen, and the Northeastern CA Water Association was held on August 5th at the Hat Creek Hereford Ranch in Hat Creek. It was a lovely evening and hosted by Pam and Henry Giacomini. The program concluded with the opportunity to meet the candidates who are currently running for the Assembly District 1 seat. Those who introduced themselves and fielded questions from the audience were Elizabeth Betancourt, Megan Dahle, Patrick Jones and Joseph Turner. It was very enlightening to have four of the five candidates present to answer the same questions and get to know their position on several issues. Please don’t forget to vote.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) Board of Directors held a meeting in Redding and they listened to testimony from panelists on water issues in California. The meeting was well attended by members of the public and I was pleased to hear many comments about the need for maintaining healthy forests and ensuring that our watersheds will be protected in the future. Various environmental groups participated in the public comment period, as did tribal members and former timber industry business owners. It was a good cross-section of views presented, but I most agreed with the comments made by Nadine Bailey, a very knowledgeable woman who often writes columns and commentaries on forest health. Her comments resonated with me about the need for better forest management and how we are living through catastrophic fires these days as a result of many decades of fire suppression and poor forest management.

I do want to close the column with a farewell to a beloved citizen of the Fall River Valley, John McArthur. John passed away at the age of 96 and the valley won’t be the same without him. He was loved by all and always had a twinkle in his eye and a funny remark that would make your day a little brighter.

I keep holding my breath, wondering if lower Shasta County will experience one their “heat waves” this summer. We have been fairly fortunate, for the most part, with cooler than normal temperatures. Keeping my fingers crossed!

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor