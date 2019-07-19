The Shasta County Connection—7-18-19

It was a very inspiring ceremony on July 12th when two other county supervisors and I presented certificates for participants of the Shasta Superior Court Addicted Offender Program. There were three graduates and all shared stories of their struggle to overcome addiction and get their lives on the right path. Judge Cara Beatty hosted the ceremony and

shared their remarkable achievements. I was encouraged to see many current participants of the program in the audience and look forward to the day we can congratulate them on their accomplishments of building a better future for themselves and their families.

All five young ladies, Katy, Natalie, Alexis, Melissa and Madison did an excellent job of making their community proud at the recent Intermountain Fair Queen Pageant/Scholarship Program. It is no easy accomplishment to participate in this program and face challenges like they never have in the past. I am always amazed how far these girls come from the time they show up for their first practice to the evening of the big event. The progress is incredible and we have Jody and Kris, in addition to other wonderful volunteers, to thank for their amazing transformation. These young ladies will take these life skills acquired with them as they enter adulthood and will be well prepared in public speaking and communication skills. I look forward to seeing the Queen and her court represent us at this year’s fair.

The Board of Supervisor’s Meeting was well attended during the week. It was time again to honor our Employee of the Month. For the month of July, Shasta County Resource Management Department, Senior Environmental Health Specialist, James Whittle was selected as the employee of the month. Mr. Whittle was especially effective during the Carr Fire as a strong leader and making certain outcomes were successfully achieved. His tasks included implementing, reviewing and approving alternative work plans for those with private property who required debris removal. He also was responsible for soil testing and ensuring each parcel was appropriately cleaned.

I was especially pleased to see a resolution of intent adopted by the BOS to consider amendments to the Shasta County Zoning Plan for downtown Palo Cedro. With some new projects proposed in the Palo Cedro area, a committee, through the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber, was formed to address this issue. This move was also recommended by the Planning Commission and will establish a Design Review District. This will give Palo Cedro the tools needed to ensure any new building will fit the vision of the community.

No one wants to hear the word “taxes” but the BOS received a report from Supervisors Chimenti and Morgan on a “potential transactions and use tax” for Shasta County of 1 cent. The board also received a full report from County Counsel Rubin Cruse as to the legal information as to what a countywide special transaction and use tax ballot measure would look like. This proposal would be specifically designated for public safety and homeless issues for the March 2020 ballot. There were many questions, primarily from Supervisor Moty and I. I understand the need to address the lack of funding for public safety as it stands today and we do need to consider all options. But I can’t emphasize enough the need for transparency and accountability. This specific tax cannot be diverted for unfunded liabilities or gaps in the General Fund. It was also recommended that there be an advisory committee to the BOS, with annual audits to ensure that the money is being spent appropriately. It will require a 2/3-majority vote of the citizens. If anyone is interested in watching the report, public comment and subsequent question and answer period, please find the video from the July 16th Board of Supervisors meeting online on the Shasta County web site to watch it in full.

We will be discussing this in more detail at the August 13th Board of Supervisor’s meeting. The proposal is projected to cost each citizen a little over $9.00/month. A good investment in my opinion, however, I do believe this will be an opportunity for everyone in Shasta County to vote on this tax and let his or her voice be heard.

Take care and until next week, I wish you all well.

Mary Rickert

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor