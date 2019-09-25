The Shasta County Connection—9-25-19

The winds continue to whip through Shasta County—a few small fires have popped up, but I am hopeful that we can get through the next couple of months with no major incidences. Thanks to the Millville and Whitmore fire departments for their assistance to extinguish the recent Cow fire. Fast action and volunteer firefighters are a big part of the success of having kept it to 15 acres. Thank you one and all.

I was invited to stop at an open house for veterans, who live on Park Marina Drive in a veteran’s housing unit. We owe much to our veterans and I enjoyed visiting the residents. They seem happy and enjoy their living situation. Opportunities such as these, allow veterans to have sustainable housing and a connection to the services they might need. They also have the added benefit of community support, which will help maintain their stable living conditions.

The Honey Bee Festival was well attended this year. It was a larger crowd than last year. The weather was more conducive to entice larger numbers to attend. I even visited folks from out of the area, that’s always nice to hear that Shasta County is considered a good place to visit! Lots of great food vendors, the music was enjoyed by many and there were a multitude of artisan and public information booths. The antique tractors are always of special interest to me, as I grew up driving a 1953 Ford tractor, working on our family’s farm.

Later in the day, I watched grandson, Ashton, at Junction School play soccer. Junction School continues to upgrade its school site facility. Thanks to all who make visiting there such a pleasure.

Our monthly Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) meeting was held, chaired by Undersheriff Eric Magrini. I really appreciate the support and interest the Shasta County Jail staff, (Dave Kent and Dale Marler), has had in implementing this program. Statistics have shown in other counties who run such a program, it cuts the recidivism rate and ultimately is saving taxpayer dollars. I also want to point out the added benefits for those who do turn their lives around, how it will have a positive impact on future generations and hopefully reduce the generational cycle of substance use in their families. The added bonus is that will relieve the pressure for the need for jail beds. I’m very anxious to get his program operating and as we are only a few weeks away from launching the pilot project.

The Redding State of the City held its annual event on September 24th. The Civic Auditorium was filled completely and Jake Mangas did an excellent job as the Master of Ceremonies. There are many projects in the pipeline with the city and they continue to focus on public safety as their highest priority. Mayor Julie Winter brought forward members of the Wintu tribe and spoke about the need for healing in our communities. It was a difficult conversation, but hopefully, it was therapeutic for the representatives present. My congratulations to Mayor Winter for a job well done.

As our County Administrator Office prepares to retire, we will be going through the process of interviewing applicants for the position. That will take place next week. This is a huge responsibility for the Board of Supervisors. Larry Lees will be very difficult to replace and it weighs heavily on my mind the importance of this decision. We will be receiving input from community members who will be part of a panel for the interview process.

Happy Fall! Looking forward to my favorite month in Fall River Valley—October! The fall leaves are spectacular every year.

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor