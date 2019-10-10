The Shasta County Connection—10-10-19

This week’s weather has been windy and many in lower Shasta County have had their power interrupted. Weather events are going to have more of an impact in our day-to-day lives moving forward to prevent catastrophic wildfires. It seemingly will occur more frequently and I suppose it is something we must get used to.

I will have a rather short column this week with no Board of Supervisors meeting held on Tuesday. I did attend an event held at the Redding Sheraton called “Regions Rise Together.” The intent of this gathering was to help with the creation of a vision for the state of California “for inclusive and resilient economic development and sustainable land use and transportation planning across California and its regions.” I can’t disagree with their observation that California is a “tale of two states.” The moderators of this session were from the Governor’s office. They acknowledged that 70% of the job growth in the state has taken place in coastal California, while the inland regions are finding a trend in declining incomes. There is a growing disparity between the two regions and the purpose of this meeting was to bring stakeholders together from various sectors; education, economic development, agriculture, government, etc. to share their observations on how to interconnect the two regions of the state and create new ways of working across these sectors and communities. There were many very admirable goals stated, but I am skeptical that much will change. The information gathered is to be presented at the California Economic Summit in November and I do hope our messages from the north state will be shared.

Jim and I took a couple of days off to attend the San Benito County Fair to watch two of our grandchildren show their livestock. It is always a trip down memory lane for me when I attend a fair. Growing up my siblings and I showed Holsteins extensively up and down the state. I spent more time in a fair show barn than at the shopping mall for sure. I was delighted to make connections with my former high school agriculture teacher, Al DeRose, from Atascadero. Al was a former ag student of my fathers at Hanford High School during the 60’s. It was hard to believe that it’s been 50 years since I was a high school ag student and active in FFA. Agriculture teachers work long hard hours and are committed to their students. They are special people, and we should all be appreciative of the impact they have on our youth.

While at the fair, during the Jr. Livestock Sale, there was a short presentation about the concerns that the California 4-H Program will be diminished in the future. For those of us that participated in 4-H, it is hard to imagine not having that experience as a child. The many programs help kids develop skills, such as cooking and sewing. Showing livestock instills a sense of responsibility in young people and teaches good business skills. How many of us can recall filling out our 4-H record book at the end of every year? These are all valuable lessons that help shape the character of young people. You will be hearing of a movement that is gathering steam to bring attention to the threat of losing 4-H programs in this state. For those of us that know and understand the true value of this program, we need to be sure our voices are heard. The rural way of life is something we treasured as kids so let’s not let our children and grandchildren lose the opportunity to continue that tradition. As I hear more about this, I will update everyone.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor