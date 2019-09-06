The Shasta County Connection—9-6-19

Labor Day brings the Intermountain Fair to McArthur. The crowds indicated to me that attendance was quite good and everyone seemed to be having a wonderful time. Each year the many volunteers that run this fair continue to make improvements to the facility and offer new events. It is nothing short of amazing how this community comes together to put this enormous event on every year. The flowerbeds were spectacular, the queen and her court were always smiling and friendly, the parade was entertaining, and never have I seen so many photography entries. The Jr. Livestock Sale continues to have some of the highest prices of any fair in the state, much to the credit of the support of local residents and businesses. Many of us noticed that there seemed to be a number of out of town visitors this year too. All in all, there was something for everyone to enjoy and a time to connect with old friends and make a few new ones.

I sat in on an executive meeting of the group that meets in Round Mountain over the proposed Fountain Windmill Project. I attended only to observe and not make any comments or express any opinions as to the merits of the proposed project. I do not want to compromise any potential vote I might be making on the project at a future date. I want to thank the group for the invitation and it was a pleasure getting to meet everyone there.

Immediately after that meeting, I attended an executive board meeting of the Citizen’s Group (IIT) recently formed in Burney who are trying to improve their community. My thanks to Tammie Allison for this group agreeing to meet with Northern Valley Catholic Social Services, K2, a development company, the director of Shasta County Health and Human Services and Lynn Dorroh from Hill Country Community Clinic to discuss the project as it begins to roll out in the very early stages. The intent of the meeting was for the executive board to ask questions about the project and share their vision for Burney. I do believe it was helpful to clear up any misconceptions early in the process and that both parties have a clear understanding of what kind of project would benefit Burney. It was an opportunity for community leaders to meet representatives from Redding that will be planning this project and develop a working relationship with them.

I spent two days in Sacramento for the quarterly meeting of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy. The first day we boarded a bus and visited Calaveras County and traveled to the Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions (CHIPS) Facility. This organization has leveraged dollars from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy to create a model of positive forest health and providing employment opportunities for tribal members that live locally. I was very impressed with Irvin Jim, the CHIPS supervisor, from the Hung A Lel Ti Community. His examples of how his community is engaged in the project was encouraging and positive for his tribal members. Workforce development is a big issue for the forestry industry and this was an example of expanding opportunities for those living in this community to be employed in the forest. We then traveled to the South Fork Moke Project to further explore workforce challenges and the need for restoration projects in the woods and staffing of a bioenergy plant. At our board meeting the next day, I did bring up the need for communities surrounded by the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) to harden their landscapes to protect citizens and their homes. In Shasta County, we know only too well the enormous impact the Carr Fire has had on Shasta County and its citizens. The good news is there is a strong focus on catastrophic fires in the Sierras and the need to protect our local urban and rural communities from losses in the future. We will be discussing this topic at future board meetings and the several county supervisors who sit on this board will be echoing my concerns. So many of us have small communities tucked away in thick forested areas and we need to continue to work on developing projects for these communities to ensure their safety.

The 39th Annual Palo Cedro Honey Bee Festival will be held September 21st and 22nd, so be sure it is on your calendar. Palo Cedro is well known for it’s many bee production businesses and it’s a good time to promote local products. The hours for the festival are 8:30 to 5:00 pm on Saturday and from 8:30 to 4:00 pm on Sunday and it will be held at the Bishop Quinn Community Center. There will be a bee beard demonstration, parade, local entertainment, lots of food booths and each morning there will be a pancake breakfast. I hope to see many of you there!

If any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert,

District 3—Shasta County Supervisor