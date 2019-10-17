The Shasta County Connection — 10-16-19

Last week it was a privilege to be a part of the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Woodlands Phase II housing project located on Polk and Ellis Streets in Redding. The Woodlands is an affordable housing complex that is home to 140 people, some who have a mental health challenge or who have been homeless. Funding for the Woodlands comes Mental Health Services Act dollars, generated by the “millionaires tax.” This complex is managed by Northern Valley Catholic Social Services and they have numerous housing complexes similar to the Woodlands, throughout the north state. I have spoken with residents of the Woodlands who thoroughly enjoy living in a safe, clean environment, with case managers who supervise the complex.

The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board (CVRWQB) meeting was held in Redding recently and the topic was the Irrigated Pasture Lands Program, a program to monitor water quality. There are some residents of the agricultural community in District 3 who will find it interesting that the presentations made encouraged the Board to consider reducing fees for the program that are currently imposed on irrigated land, and review the current regulations to see if they could be revised. The Northeastern California Water Association (NECWA) provided the results of their ten (10) year water-sampling program that demonstrated that agricultural water discharges in the Pit River system have not exceeded the state standards. Executive Director Tammy Humphrey and other speakers encouraged the board to reduce the sampling frequency and costs associated with monitoring. During the public comment period, I asked the CVRWQB board members to focus on the negative environmental impacts of illegal marijuana grows. These grows often use prohibited chemicals and rodenticides that harm our watersheds and kill valuable wildlife.

Our most recent Shasta County Board of Supervisor’s meeting highlighted October 2019 as “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” and “Domestic Violence Awareness Month.” Among the many agenda items, the Board appointed Daniel Klatt to the Fall River Resource Conservation District Board of Directors. The Board also passed a resolution for CSA No. 6 – Jones Valley Water, to stagger the terms of the members of the Community Advisory Board (CAB). This will make the CAB operate more effectively as a board and maintain a continuity of leadership. The Fall River Mills Airport will receive a Federal (90%) grant (for $422,356) to resurface the runway, with additional funding from the state and county to complete the project.

Our Interim Public Health Director, Brandy Isola, and Shasta County Health Officer, Dr. Karen Ranstrom made a presentation to the Board of Supervisors on the impact of vaping on youth in Shasta County. The local data for Shasta County High Schools, which included Fall River High School, indicated that 27% of 9th graders had tried vaping and 13% were current users. When 11th graders were surveyed the results showed that 39% had tried vaping and 20% were regular users. These statistics are very concerning and the County is working on an ordinance to address this potential health concern for our youth. The brain is not fully developed until you are 25 years old and nicotine has been shown to harm the developing parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood and impulse control. I expect to see an ordinance drafted soon for the Board’s approval.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor