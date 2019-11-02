The Shasta County Connection–11-1-19

It’s been another difficult week for many of us in the northeastern part of Shasta County. The power outages have been inconvenient, to say the least, and the many consequences, such as stoplights that don’t work, add to the stress levels of everyone. Justifiably so, many people were concerned about the lack of a stop light at the entrance to Foothill High School. The Vehicular Code states that if stoplights aren’t working, you are required to stop at that intersection. I was at more than one intersection where cars simply blew through the intersection. So, in the event of another power outage, please remember to stop even though the stoplights are not operating. And be sure your teen driver in the family knows the rules too.

Another meeting for Shasta County’s Agri-tourism ordinance was held at the Resource Management Department. With another change in staff, the County is moving forward with crafting an ordinance. I am anticipating it may take a few months. With the Carr Fire and two staff changes in the Shasta County’s Resource Management Department, the ordinance has had a difficult time becoming a reality. Progress is once again happening and I look forward to seeing a draft of an ordinance fairly soon.

It was an early morning 7:00 am meeting of the Shasta Assessment and Redesign Collaborative (SHARC) meeting at Shasta Regional Medical Center. This group is a combination of leaders and administrators from the County and area hospitals and health clinics to network and discuss what is going on in the healthcare industry in Shasta County. The consistent topic that arises is the shortage of available medical doctors coming to the north state. I know it is of grave concern for those of us that live in the Intermountain Area, but is also a challenge to attract doctors to the Redding Area.

I often bring up the topic of Adverse Childhood Experiences, commonly referred to as ACE’s. I attended the recent luncheon/workshop to help continue the work the County and local non-profits have done to educate the public about ACE’s and help find ways to help families who need assistance with how to parent and how to manage their lives. Shasta County has high ACE’s scores, which indicates an inordinate amount of trauma in our residents. This trauma could be in the form of growing up in a home with abuse, having a mentally ill parent, an incarcerated parent, or other factors, which create an environment in the home that isn’t healthy for a child. Recognizing and working on healing this trauma are the steps needed to help build a healthier community. I applaud the good work so many are actively engaged in to better the lives of our young people.

Good Times Pizza was the location of a meeting in Palo Cedro for the residents of CSA #8 to discuss what path forward they wish to take to help solve their water issues in the event of a power shut down. I was pleased to see such a good turnout and such good questions. Public Works Director Pat Minturn and County Engineer Charleen Beard led the discussion and it was decided to have a feasibility study completed looking at various options for the district. Those include, but are not limited to, establishing a permanent generator, drill a second well, and annexation to the Bella Vista Water District. This process will take some time, but I do see a community working together and coming up with solutions.

I want to congratulate Cindy Dodds, from Burney’s Tri County Community Network for her 28 years of service to her community. Rarely do you see a person who loves “the littles” like Cindy does. She has devoted all these years to the nurturing of our young people and the community she served is a better place as result. You will be missed Cindy.

Shasta County department heads and others who have worked with Shasta County Administrator Larry Lees held a farewell party for Larry and his wife, Toni on October 29th. Larry’s leadership will be irreplaceable, and he will be sorely missed by all of us who have worked with him. Always high energy and willing to problem solve, he has led this county with fiscal conservatism and integrity. His institutional knowledge will be difficult to replace. Our very best wishes for Larry and Toni as they move on in the next chapter in their life. Shasta County has been blessed to have Larry at the helm.

We seriously need rain—2019 has been a year for the record books with our many severe weather events. I am hoping that fall weather will prevail soon and we can settle into a wet winter.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor