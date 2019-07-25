The Shasta County Connection—7-24-19

July 23rd marked the first anniversary of the Carr Fire in western Shasta County. It is hard to believe a year has passed since that fateful day. Shasta County and the City of Redding have rebounded in many ways and are rebuilding homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were victims of this catastrophic event and I am sure they are deeply missed by their friends and family. We all are hopeful that we remain unscathed by any serious fires this summer.

The last several days I’ve attended many meetings. The Shasta Health Assessment Redesign Collaborative (SHARC) met at Shasta Regional Medical Center and I also met with a group of law enforcement representatives, medical providers, Supervisor Steve Morgan and staff from Shasta County Health and Human Services to discuss future plans for Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) in our jail. I am extremely pleased to report that if all goes as according to plan, the Shasta County Jail will be beginning a pilot program for MAT in the Shasta County Jail. Those picked up and booked in the jail will be screened for drug and/or alcohol use. This is something I have been promoting since I was elected to office. At least 2/3 of those who have been brought into jail are under the influence of some sort of substance. I was surprised to learn how serious alcohol abuse is and the high number of people who need detox monitoring. I look forward to see if this program can help reduce the number of repeat offenders and get them the needed treatment for their addictions.

Undersheriff Eric Magrini also announced another pilot project that I have hoped would be implemented in our jail. He announced the Jail Based Competency Treatment (JBCT) program, which will be utilized in the jail this fall. What this program does is provide services for an inmate, with a diagnosed mental illness, to be restored to competency to stand trial in a more rapid process. This will shorten the length of stay for the inmate and get them through the judicial system more quickly. Jail is a very difficult environment for those with a diagnosed mental illness and can cause stressors that will result in more behavior issues with the inmate. This program has been successful in other counties and I am excited that Shasta County will be implementing this program.

It was a busy day on July 23rd with many important items on our Board of Supervisor’s agenda. I was honored to present the adopted Proclamation, which designated August 2019 as “Child Support Awareness Month” in Shasta County. The Shasta County Department of Child Support Services is the county agency charged with the administration of the child support program. This department helps collect and disburse payments for children who require the financial and emotional support of their parents. Ms. Terri Morelock (a native of Palo Cedro) is the department head and does an incredible job of ensuring our most vulnerable are served well. One bit of information that would be of interest to the Intermountain Area, is that Child Support Services will be available for two days a month for appointments in Burney. This should afford Intermountain Area residents the opportunity to meet with staff locally and not have to travel to Redding for services.

The 2018 Shasta County Crop and Livestock Report were presented by the Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures, Rick Gurrola. The report was very thorough and accurate and those of us who are part of the agricultural community appreciates the efforts of the County to provide us with this report. Industrial hemp is the new hot topic of discussion and Shasta County is waiting for the State of California to develop the regulations for growing this newly approved crop before the County promulgates their regulations.

It was also declared Probation Supervision Week (July 21-27, 2019) to recognize Shasta County’s probation officers who provide supervision, accountability, and opportunities for rehabilitation for those on probation. They are sworn peace officers and work with offenders that are high risk. We are fortunate in Shasta County to have many officers who are dedicated to their profession and play an important role in encouraging those on probation to make positive changes in their life choices.

The Halcumb Public Cemetery in Montgomery Creek has a newly appointed board member on their Board of Directors. Congratulations to Mr. Rick Danielson for being the newest member of the board of trustees. He will complete a four-year term, which will expire January 2, 2021. Thank you, Mr. Danielson, for serving your community.

I was one of four county supervisors that attended the Special Meeting of the Shasta County Planning Commission held at 4:00 pm on July 23rd. The topic was the proposed Tierra Robles Planned Community Project. As I have mentioned before, I cannot comment on the merits of the project, but did listen intently to the presentations and the many very articulate and well-researched comments from the numerous Palo Cedro residents present. It was a “sea of red” when the vast majority of citizens showed up to the meeting wearing red clothing. I was pleased many of the other supervisors took the time to attend so they can become more informed on the project. It will continue to be discussed at the September Planning Commission Meeting. There are still many questions that need to be answered before the commission can come to any conclusions.

It’s almost August and school will reconvene in mid-August. Yes, the summer has flown by and I am sure parents are beginning to look forward to the kids going back to school.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor