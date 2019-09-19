The Shasta County Connection—9-19-19

Dignity Health hosted an evening at the Cascade Theater on September 12th on the opioid epidemic. The title of the documentary was “Written Off” and if any of you can have the opportunity to watch the film, please do. It tells the story of a young man first treated as a teenager with opioids when he developed pain from a medical condition. The fascinating part of this documentary was that this young man journaled his everyday activities in a notebook, describing his descent into serious addiction, which ultimately led to his death from an overdose. It was a powerful film, complete with many short videos of him during his struggles and the people closest to him that tried in vain to get him some help. The documentary underscores the difficulty of overcoming an addiction. Following the film, a panel answered questions and talked about local resources for those struggling with addiction. It was an excellent program and I want to thank Dignity Health for bringing this very difficult subject matter to the forefront and making it available to the public.

At the invitation from a dear friend, I attended the Girls, Inc. brunch at the Riverview Country Club. This organization has been in existence since 1864 and promotes girls to become strong and competent. I was very impressed with the programs they offer and how they focus on being a good role model for those girls who are not so fortunate to have the guidance they might need. If you know of any girl that could use some mentoring, please refer her to this program. Several years ago, I participated in a mentoring program for a pre-teen girl and it can be a rewarding experience.

As members of the Shasta Historical Society, Jim and I decided to take an afternoon off and attend the film presented at the Cascade Theater on Judge Richard Behrens Eaton, a local historian and Superior Court Judge in Shasta County. He lived a life of service to others and to the youth in Redding over many years before his passing in 2003. I have yet to tour his home, which currently is a museum open to the public situated behind the Shasta County Administration Building. Another item for my bucket list!

At our last Board of Supervisors meeting, we adopted a proclamation that designated September 15-21, 2019 as Constitution Week in Shasta County. Present to accept the proclamation were three ladies from the Daughters of the American Revolution. It is always important to recognize the importance of the Constitution and the role it has played in securing the many blessings of liberty and self-government that we enjoy as citizens of the United States.

The Board of Supervisors has assembled a citizen’s panel to assist us with interviewing potential candidates for our new County Administrator Officer. Larry Lees will be retiring next month and we will be interviewing in a couple of weeks for the position. I appreciate the contributions this citizen’s panel will be making to this activity. Input from people who are actively involved in Shasta County will help with the decision-making process.

Mary Williams, our Clerk of the Board, gave an informative presentation on a new County information system. The new path forward presented by Ms. Williams will enable residents of the County to go online and have information more readily available than it has been in the past. I look forward to this improvement in communication in a more efficient and effective manner.

Progress is being made with the re-establishment of the Shasta County Fire Safe Council. This has been a project I have been promoting and I have two foresters, Jim Chapin and Ed Stewart, who are volunteering their time to get the organization off the ground. Our hope is that, once the Council is established, it will expand opportunities for grants for projects in the County. This has been one of my many goals as a supervisor and we are going to be receiving some much-needed support from other organizations. I will keep you posted as this Council gets established.

I’m looking forward to the Honey Bee Festival!

If you any of you have a question, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert

District 3, Shasta County Supervisor