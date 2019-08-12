On August 12, 2019 at around 2:00 AM, Officer Timothy Jaegel was conducting proactive patrols in the Hilltop Drive hotel corridor. He saw a silver Mitsubishi Galant driving in the area with expired registration.

Officer Jaegel conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle at Churn Creek Road near Cypress Ave. He identified the occupants as Amanda Stout, 26 years of Redding, David Schmidt-Pike, 46 years of Portland, OR and Ruben Gonzales, 30 years of Redding.

Officer Jaegel found Gonzales to be on probation have a felony warrant for his arrest. Gonzales was arrested and the vehicle was searched. During the search, Officer Jaegel located a loaded 9mm Glock pistol with three fully-loaded high-capacity magazines, approximately two and one-half ounces of suspected methamphetamine and several items used for consuming drugs. Based on his investigation, Officer Jaegel arrested all three occupants for various drug and weapon-related charges. Gonzales was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale and a probation violation. Stout was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Schmidt-Pike was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance. All three subjects were booked at the Shasta County Jail.