On September 22, 2019, just after 5 am, correctional deputies and a medical staff member observed a male inmate having medical difficulties while he was in his cell at the Shasta County Jail. Custody staff escorted the inmate to the jail medical unit where he subsequently became unresponsive. Custody and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts while an LSU was called to the Jail.

The subject was later pronounced dead by authorized medical personnel at the Jail. Shasta County Sheriff’s Office detectives and Coroner’s Office personnel were called in to investigate the incident. An autopsy of the subject will be scheduled this week to determine the cause and manner of death. The subject’s identity will be released pending next of kin notification by the Shasta County Coroner’s Office.