On October 1st, 2019 at approximately 4:40 P.M., Redding Police Officer Travis Williams spotted a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot Shell Gas, 5001 Bechelli Lane in south Redding. The vehicle appeared to be occupied by multiple people. As Officer Williams prepared to make contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a male fled on foot from inside the car. Two other occupants of the vehicle began to walk away as well.

Additional officers arrived on scene and began checking for the individuals who fled. The female driver, 28-year-old Kenosha Wildflower Wilson, of Redding, was quickly apprehended nearby on South Bonnyview Road. A passenger in the vehicle, 34-year-old Melissa Lynn Pitts of Redding, was also quickly captured.

The male passenger, later identified as 40-year-old Shane Dwayne Hursey, also of Redding, was tracked by K9 Otto and several Redding Police Officers south from the gas station for approximately ½ mile. He was apprehended in a field near the intersection of Bechelli Lane and Sunnyhill Lane.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Pitts was booked on several outstanding warrants for her arrest. Hursey was booked for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and for being a wanted parolee at large.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on September 26th, 2019 from a parking lot on Hilltop Drive.

