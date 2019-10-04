On Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 3:06 p.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 20000 block of Clairvaux Lane, Redding for a report of an active assault against staff members by juvenile residents at a group home operated by Victor Treatment Centers. SHASCOM informed responding deputies the victim barricaded themselves in an office and the suspects were attempting to break through the door.

Upon deputies arrival, three male juvenile suspects were detained without incident. Through further investigation and witness statements, it was discovered the three suspects talked about their plans to harm the Victim earlier in the day. During the incident, Suspect #1, 15 years old, assaulted the Victim with an approximate six-inch-long, 2” diameter, wooden stick that was shaped to a dull point on one end. Suspect #2, 16 years old, was found to have struck the Victim with a bucket. Suspect #3, 13 years old, assisted Suspect #2 by providing items to him to assault and batter the Victim.

The Victim had minor injuries that consisted of scratches and scrapes to the hands. Medical treatment was declined on the scene. All three suspects were arrested and transported to the Shasta County Juvenile Hall where they were booked for charges of 245(a) (1) PC-Assault with a Deadly Weapon, 242 PC-Battery, and 182(a)(1) PC-Conspiracy.

This case has been forwarded to the Shasta County Juvenile Probation Department for prosecution. If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, 530-245-6540.