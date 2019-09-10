California Dance Company and Shasta Gymnastics Company are hosting a two-hour FREE fun event to learn more about this new hub of sports, fitness & performing arts in downtown Redding. The event will take place Saturday, September 14th from 12noon to 2pm at 2040 Waldon Street in downtown Redding.

This event will include food, music, demonstrations, face painting, children’s activities, facility tours, door prizes and registration incentives for all that come! This new location provides a one-stop shop of dance, gymnastics, tumbling, cheer, kickboxing and more. There is something to participate in for everyone in your whole family! Power 94 radio station will be broadcasting live from the event.

ABOUT THE FACILITY & ORGANIZATIONS

California Dance Company has been in Shasta County for 24 years. They recently moved their Redding location to this West Redding location and provide dance lessons for ages two through adult. Between their Redding & Anderson studios, they offer over 80 classes to choose from. Shasta Gymnastics Academy is a non-profit organization that offers recreational gymnastics classes and ninja warrior training for boys and girls of all ages as well as a boys’ competitive gymnastics program. Cheer Valley Vortex, a competitive cheer squad for ages 4-17, as well as Muay Tong Muay Thai Kickboxing, a physical conditioning and boxing training facility are also housed in this same sports complex, providing a wide array of activities for the family.

DOOR PRIZES—All attendees to the block party will be entered to win the following prizes:

CALIFORNIA DANCE COMPANY GIFT BASKET: Includes CDC apparel, one month for one free class, and a $20 gift card to Roots Juice! (A $100 Value)

SHASTA GYMNASTICS ACADEMY DOOR PRIZE: A Free birthday party for up to 15 people (A $150 Value)

DAY OF EVENT PROMOTIONS—The following promotions will be offered to students who enroll in classes on the day of the event:

CALIFORNIA DANCE COMPANY:

New students who register and pay for any class on the day of our event (for either studio) will receive HALF OFF their annual student registration fee. Their name will also be entered in our drawing to win one of the following prizes: Waived Student Registration Fee, $25 Soleus Gift Card, — $20 Roots Juice Card

SHASTA GYMNASTICS ACADEMY:

Students who register on the day of event will pay only $10 for their annual registration fee (regularly $35). They will also receive FREE tuition for the rest of September and a FREE t-shirt.