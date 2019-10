Spay, Neuter and Protect (S.N.A.P.) will be hosting the 2nd Annual Holiday Boutique on Fri. Nov. 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 2 from 10:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. at the SNAP Thrift and Gift/Adoption Center at 9155 Deschutes Rd. Palo Cedro.

The boutique will have holiday decorations but also lights, trees, wreaths, gift items, stocking stuffers and so much more.

Come by for the great boutique items or purchase a voucher gift certificate.