Spay Neuter and Protect SNAP Thrift and Gift will be having a75% off on all merchandise today, Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

SNAP Thrift Shop is located at 9155A Deschutes Rd.

Palo Cedro.

If you have yard sale leftovers, moving, purging or downsizing your belongings, don’t toss them out. Please donated to SNAP to help make a difference.

Bring your items to S.N.A.P Thrift & Gift at 9155A Deschutes Rd. Palo Cedro to support a local cause.