A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly male. James Carroll was reported missing by his family. He was last known to be at his house on Red Bank Rd in South Redding on October 1st. James is 87 years old, 5’-10” tall with a thin build and a hunched back, gray hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He needs the assistance of a cane to walk. His vehicle was located at the residence and he is believed to have left on foot. We do not have a clothing description for James at this time.

If you see James or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Redding Police Department.

Contact: Corporal Jeff Schmidt #311, Redding Police Department 530-225-4200