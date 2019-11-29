On Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, 2043 hours, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Burney Division, were dispatched to 30344 State Highway 299, the Montgomery Creek Store, for the report of a shooting that occurred in the parking lot at about 8:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, all of the involved parties had already left. Deputies were able to locate the victim, Matreyo Mastrangelo-Mitchell, (28 years old) from Montgomery Creek, California. During the investigation, deputies learned the incident was captured on video surveillance. The surveillance showed Mitchell sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Montgomery Creek Store when Shane Montgomery, (24 years old) from Montgomery Creek arrived in his vehicle. Montgomery was seen exiting his vehicle with what appears to be a long gun, as Mitchell attempted to flee; a single gunshot can be seen on the surveillance footage. Mitchell was not injured during this incident. Deputies attempted to locate Montgomery throughout the night but he has not been located at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Montgomery is still believed to be armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe the general public is in danger at this time. If anyone has information regarding this case or Montgomery’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.