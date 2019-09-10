The top 3 California counties with babies born with opioid influence: #3 – Humboldt 19.0 cases per 1,000 hospital births #2 – Shasta 19.7 cases #1 – Trinity 22.5 cases

WHERE: Cascade Theatre 1731 Market St, Redding, CA WHEN: Thursday, September 12, 2019 (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, September 12th there will be a FREE exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary “Written Off” at the Cascade Theater. The documentary examines the secret life of a user, challenging stigma and shame.

Following the screening, an expert panel will discuss opioid use in Shasta County and explore barriers to reducing the number of addicts in Shasta County.

More than 130 people die every day in America from opioid-related drug overdoses, according to the California Department of Public Health. In California, there were 19,808,224 prescriptions for opioids written last year. 186,352 prescriptions for opioids were written in Shasta County.

Last year, the #1 age group for opioid deaths in Shasta County is 30-34-year-olds, followed by 45-49-year-old, but there were deaths ranging from 20 to 85+ years of age.