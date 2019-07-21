Helicopter training at Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department

First responders from Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department Company 20 (SVFD), the Millville Volunteer Fire Protection District, and Cal Fire units from Shingletown, Whitmore, and Manton recently participated in helicopter training on SVFD property.

Thanks to the CHP H14 and Reach 5 helicopter operators, this training was very informative and gave a detailed understanding of actions necessary to air rescue. These types of combined training efforts are essential for fire protection in our community during this summer fire season.

Company 20, together with CAL FIRE Station 22, is responsible for responding to incidents in a roughly 125 square mile response area, ranging from approximately 1,500 feet to nearly 6,000 feet in elevation. Just to give you some perspective on what our local SVFD Company 20 is involved with on a daily basis, here is a quarterly breakdown of the 562 dispatched calls in 2018:

1st Quarter – 99 (Jan-March); 2nd Quarter – 132 (Apr-June); 3rd Quarter – 148 (July-Sept); 4th Quarter – 183 (Oct-Dec)

Thank you to all who have, and continue to, support the Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department. Be sure to mark your calendars for the monthly breakfasts that take place the 2nd Saturday of each month. The breakfasts are prepared by SVFD Auxiliary members and all proceeds support your local first responder volunteers and their equipment.

