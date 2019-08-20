Would you like to participate in this year’s ‘LIVE OGBURN CEMETERY TOUR’?
The Shingletown Historical Society committee needs 10 to 12 volunteers to represent the wonderful (deceased) people who helped establish Shingletown many, many years ago. Some volunteers will have a non-speaking part and all the Ogburn Cemetery names have been pre-selected.
The committee will provide very short scripts and outlines so actors can familiarize themselves with the character and portray what their life must have been like, some over 100 years ago. Each participant will have 5 to 10 minutes (at the most) to talk to the audience for the entire historical program is formatted to last 60 to 75 minutes.
The committee asks that you gather some clothes that would be fitting of your character and create a costume of that era, as best you can and help will be provided. They do not require that anyone rents a costume or spend any money to create one.
It is typically warm in September in Shingletown so bring water, a chair and a few small props if you like.
Examples of small props are—small side table, wooden stool, parasol, hankie, flowers, cane, pipe, bucket. You will be able to determine what would help you portray your character when you read your script.
Please contact Debi DeSchryver-Sinclair ASAP at 474-4601. The first meeting will be at the Shingletown Historical Society Museum on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 am. If you can’t make it, that’s ok, we will meet three more times prior to the Cemetery Tour on September 15th at 2:00 p.m.
I’m looking forward to hearing from you, leave a message at 474-4601 if I’m not home. I answer my phone as ‘Sinclair Pump & Electric’ so you know you have the right number.