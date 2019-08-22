MountainFire [update] at Bear Mountain Rd & Dry Creek Rd in Jones Valley (Shasta County) is now 600 acres and 20% contained.
Update on the Mountain Fire burning in the area of Jones Valley and Bella Vista (Shasta County) CA. The fire has burned over 600 acres per Cal FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit, 1,110 homes/structures threatened and approximately 3,885 residents evacuated. No injuries reported at this time. These numbers are very fluid and subject to change.
Evacuation Center located at Crosspointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Avenue, Redding, CA.
For assistance with animals, call SHASCOM non-emergency dispatch line (530) 245-6540.
Road closures in place:
Hwy 299 between Deschutes and Old Oregon Trail
Kitty Hawk at Bear Mountain Road
Bear Mountain Road at Dry Creek
Bear Mountain Road at Old Oregon Trail
Old Oregon Trail at Oasis