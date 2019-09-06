On Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:31 a.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot victim, located in the Trinity Alps Preserve on Yolla Bolla Road, Igo, CA. Upon arrival, Deputies detained Buck Carlile, 20 years old, on the property.

While checking the property Deputies located the victim, Nicholas Derossett, 39 years old, who sustained a single gunshot wound to the face. Derossett was transported via REACH helicopter to Mercy Hospital. Derossett is currently listed in critical condition.

Upon further investigation, it was determined Carlile and Derossett live on the same property and have had an ongoing eviction dispute. Carlile went to Derosett’s residence to confront Derossett about being evicted and during the dispute Carlile brandished a firearm and shot Derossett. Carlile was arrested for being in violation of assault with a deadly weapon/firearm. Carlile was transported to the Shasta County jail where he was booked.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact SHACOM at 530-245-6540.