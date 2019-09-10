On Friday, August 30th 2019, deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Burney Division, received a Cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cyber-tip intercepted a sexual conversation on social media between a 16 year old juvenile Victim and an adult male. The tip identified the adult male as Kyle Andrew Reno, 29 years old, from Redding, California. Due to the nature of the investigation, the Victim will not be identified.

Deputies from the Burney Patrol Division contacted the Victim and she confirmed the information in the Cyber-tip was between her and Reno. Deputies learned Reno was on parole with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and is a registered sex offender. With the assistance of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, Reno was contacted at his residence in Redding. During the subsequent investigation deputies and detectives were able to confirm Reno had a sexually charged conversation with the Victim on social media and he met the Victim on one occasion where they engaged in sexual acts.

Reno was ultimately placed under arrest and transported to the Shasta County Jail. Reno was charged with: 3056 PC: Parole Violation, 288.3 PC: Contacting a Minor for Sex, and 288(c)(1) PC: Lewd and Lascivious Act with a Minor.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage everyone to be vigilant with their children’s activities on Social Media platforms. For educational material and tips for social media use by teens and young children please visit the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website: missingkids.com.