On Friday, October 11, 2019 at approximately 11:50 a.m., Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic enforcement stop on Interstate 5, just south of Bridge Bay Rd. near Shasta Lake. The driver, Ramona Lopez, age 31 of Phoenix, AZ was contacted during the traffic stop.

During the contact, K-9 “Thor” was walked around the vehicle to perform a free air sniff. “Thor” displayed a positive alert, indicating he detected an odor of a controlled substance emitting from within the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted and Deputies located 5.79 pounds of heroin concealed inside a bag on the rear passenger seat.

Lopez was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail where she was booked for, Possession of heroin for the purpose of sales 11351 H&S.