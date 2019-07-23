On Monday, July 22, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 4000 block or Fort Peck Street in the City of Shasta Lake, regarding a domestic violence incident involving an axe. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male subject outside the residence who will remain confidential and be referred to as “Victim”, due to the nature of the incident. “Victim,” told deputies his wife, Kimberly Martin, swung an axe at him, narrowly missing his head. “Victim” wrestled Kimberly to the ground and then fled the residence.

While on the scene, it was learned Kimberly had an outstanding arrest warrant, stemming from a previous domestic violence incident. Deputies made entry into the residence and determined Kimberly was hiding inside a locked bedroom. Additionally, the axe used in the incident was located in the living room.

During attempts to verbally communicate with Kimberly to secure her surrender, she began making verbal threats to kill deputies if they entered the bedroom. Due to the nature of the call and because it was unknown if Kimberly had additional weapons with her, K-9 Thor and his handler were summoned to the scene to assist with taking Kimberly into custody. After numerous attempts to convince Kimberly to surrender, the bedroom door was breached and K-9 Thor was able to effectively and safely take Kimberly into custody.

Kimberly was transported to an area hospital for medical clearance and then transported to the Shasta County Jail. Kimberly was booked for felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon, felony Resisting Arrest, and her arrest warrant.