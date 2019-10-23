Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko has announced that after 40 plus years of service he will retire on December 30, 2019. Bosenko has served as Sheriff-Coroner since 2006. He has worked at the Sheriff’s Office in a variety of positions and ranks since 1979.

Sheriff Bosenko was first elected as Sheriff-Coroner in June of 2005. He was appointed as Sheriff Coroner to serve the remainder of the term of Sheriff Jim Pope. Bosenko said, ‘The time has come to turn the reins over to the next Sheriff of Shasta County. lt has been and honor to work and serve with the dedicated men and women of the Sheriffs Office and to serve the citizens of Shasta County”.