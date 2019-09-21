The Shasta-Trinity National Forest and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) have announced a $305,627 grant to the Trinity County Resource Conservation District (TCRCD) to plan, design and implement improvements to drainage structures on 67 culverts at stream crossings on 44 miles of roads in the Trinity Post-Fire Project Areas affected by the 2015 wildfires. The project goal is to reduce road-related erosion and sediment delivery to watercourses and enhance transportation infrastructure.

This project will include storm-proofing and improvements on ten roads with 67 culverts at stream crossings in East Fork Hayfork, Dubakella-Hayfork, Upper Browns and Salt Creeks. Stormproofing includes brushing and rolling dips to disperse road drainage. The work at the stream crossings can include cleaning inlet basins, stabilizing inlets and outlets by rock armoring and some culvert replacements.

Upper Bule Gulch Forest Road 30N25 – This upper photo was taken after several days of heavy rain and you can see evidence of the flows exceeding culvert capacity and overtopping roadway. The road treatment at this site will be to excavate existing culvert and install a 60” Pipe Arch, place rip rap around the inlet and outlet and construct a critical dip to improve culvert function.

“Through this project, we are engaging with our partners TCRCD to enhance watershed health,” said Shasta-Trinity National Forest Ecosystems Staff Officer Lois Shoemaker. “Infrastructure improvements like new culverts help stormproof our roads while providing critical ecosystem protection that directly benefits wildlife such as fish and amphibians. We will be looking forward to seeing this work completed as well as future opportunities for similar work with new and existing partners.”

Other forests receiving grants include the Klamath, Six Rivers, Eldorado, Lassen and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forests. The projects were awarded through the Northern California Forests and Watersheds grant program, a partnership between the Forest Service and NFWF. A complete list of the 2019 grants made through the Northern California Forests and Watersheds program is available at: https://www.nfwf.org/norcal/Documents/norcal2019grants.pdf

About the Trinity County Resource Conservation District

Trinity County R.C.D. was formed under Division 9 of the State Resources Code in 1956 and receives funding from local, state, federal agencies and non-governmental organizations and is guided by landowners and the community in their decisions and actions. TCRCD’s mission is to assist in protecting, managing, conserving, and restoring the natural resources of Trinity County through information, education, technical assistance, and project implementation programs. Learn more at www.tcrcd.net.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 4,500 organizations and generated a conservation impact of more than $5.3 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

About the USDA Forest Service

The mission of the Forest Service, an agency of the Department of Agriculture, is to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world. Public lands the Forest Service manages contribute more than $13 billion to the economy each year through visitor spending alone. Those same lands provide 20 percent of the nation’s clean water supply, a value estimated at $7.2 billion per year. The agency also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 80 percent of the 850 million forested acres within the U.S., of which 100 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.