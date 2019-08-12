Update as of Aug. 11, 2019, 6:00 p.m.

Over the past 48 hours, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest received over 700 lightning strikes across the forest. Firefighters are responding to numerous reports of fires. Aerial reconnaissance flights were conducted and are part of our normal post lightning event protocol to help identify potential fires.

Lightning storms moving through the area have ignited several small fires. Forest officials and firefighters closely monitor these storms and use a combination of aerial reconnaissance flights, fire engines patrols, and reports of fire activity from the public in order to respond quickly and determine potential growth activity of the fires and develop appropriate response activity. Reconnaissance flights are part of our normal operating plan after lightning storms.

Below we have listed each fire by the time the fire was reported, the name given to the fire, the approximate location and estimated fire size (if known) and current status. Any large fires will have a new “incident” page started in InciWeb.

SFMU

08/09/2019 19:56, PINE, W of Brushy Mtn, 0.25, acre Contained

TRMU

08/10/2019 19:11 MONTGOMERY, Montgomery Ridge near Hwy 3 0.1 acre Contained

08/10/2019 07:21, TANGLE, Tangle Blue Creek and Hwy 3, 0.1 acre, Controlled

08/11/2019 12:51, STONEY, Stoney Point Trinity Lake, 0.1 acre, Controlled





NRA

08/10/2019 09:15, DONEY, NW of Lakehead, 0.1 acre, Patrol

08/10/2019 11:21, DOOLES, N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 10:41, SPRING, Across canyon from Prospect Creek, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 11:24, SALT, , N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 19:00, CHARLIE, NW of Lakeshore East, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 09:57, PROSPECT, W of Shoeinhorse Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 07:14, BRUSHY, , Near Brushy Canyon, 0.25 acre, Out

08/10/2019 09:57, HAPPY, Happy Hunting Grounds, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 17:58, HUNTING, W of Iron Canyon Reservoir, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/11/2019 10:44, MUDDY, East side of Garden Ridge, 3 acres, Jumpers on scene

08/11/2019,12:45, HOOVER, Squaw Arm Shasta Lake, 0.5 acre, Staffed

SMMU

08/10/2019 11:28, ZOT, Near Hazel Creek Rd, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 13:15, TOAD, E of Toad Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 16:41, CINDER, E of Hotlum near Cinder cone, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 16:16, BEAR, N of Gumboot Lake, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 19:25, FISCHER, Across from Sims Flat, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 12:13, SISSON, Rocky high elevation on Mt Eddy, 0.1 acre, Under surveillance

08/10/2019 16:17, WHITE, N of Bear Ridge, S of 0.1 acre, Staffed

08/10/2019 15:53, FRENCH, W of Sugarloaf 0.1 acre, Staffed

08/10/2019 20:01, PICAYUNE, West of Porcupine Lake, 0.1, Contained