Lightning storms moving through the area have ignited several small fires. Forest officials and firefighters closely monitor these storms and use a combination of aerial reconnaissance flights, fire engines patrols, and reports of fire activity from the public in order to respond quickly and determine potential growth activity of the fires and develop appropriate response activity. Reconnaissance flights are part of our normal operating plan after lightning storms.
Below we have listed each fire by the time the fire was reported, the name given to the fire, the approximate location and estimated fire size (if known) and current status. Any large fires will have a new “incident” page started in InciWeb.
SFMU
08/09/2019 19:56, PINE, W of Brushy Mtn, 0.25, acre Contained
TRMU
08/10/2019 19:11 MONTGOMERY, Montgomery Ridge near Hwy 3 0.1 acre Contained
08/10/2019 07:21, TANGLE, Tangle Blue Creek and Hwy 3, 0.1 acre, Controlled
08/11/2019 12:51, STONEY, Stoney Point Trinity Lake, 0.1 acre, Controlled
NRA
08/10/2019 09:15, DONEY, NW of Lakehead, 0.1 acre, Patrol
08/10/2019 11:21, DOOLES, N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 10:41, SPRING, Across canyon from Prospect Creek, 0.1 acre, Out
08/10/2019 11:24, SALT, , N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 19:00, CHARLIE, NW of Lakeshore East, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 09:57, PROSPECT, W of Shoeinhorse Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out
08/10/2019 07:14, BRUSHY, , Near Brushy Canyon, 0.25 acre, Out
08/10/2019 09:57, HAPPY, Happy Hunting Grounds, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 17:58, HUNTING, W of Iron Canyon Reservoir, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/11/2019 10:44, MUDDY, East side of Garden Ridge, 3 acres, Jumpers on scene
08/11/2019,12:45, HOOVER, Squaw Arm Shasta Lake, 0.5 acre, Staffed
SMMU
08/10/2019 11:28, ZOT, Near Hazel Creek Rd, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 13:15, TOAD, E of Toad Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 16:41, CINDER, E of Hotlum near Cinder cone, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 16:16, BEAR, N of Gumboot Lake, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 19:25, FISCHER, Across from Sims Flat, 0.1 acre, Contained
08/10/2019 12:13, SISSON, Rocky high elevation on Mt Eddy, 0.1 acre, Under surveillance
08/10/2019 16:17, WHITE, N of Bear Ridge, S of 0.1 acre, Staffed
08/10/2019 15:53, FRENCH, W of Sugarloaf 0.1 acre, Staffed
08/10/2019 20:01, PICAYUNE, West of Porcupine Lake, 0.1, Contained