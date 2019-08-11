Over the past 24 hours, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest received over 575 lightning strikes across the forest. As a result, firefighters are responding to numerous reports of fires and an aerial reconnaissance flight is scheduled for Aug. 11. Aerial reconnaissance flights are part of our normal post lightning event protocol to help identify potential fires.

Lightning storms moving through the area have ignited several small fires. Forest officials and firefighters closely monitor these storms and use a combination of aerial reconnaissance flights, fire engines patrols, and reports of fire activity from the public in order to respond quickly and determine potential growth activity of the fires and develop appropriate response activity. Reconnaissance flights are part of our normal operating plan after lightning storms.

Below we have listed each fire by the time the fire was reported, the name given to the fire, the approximate location and estimated fire size (if known) and current status. Any large fires will have a new “incident” page started in InciWeb.

Date/Time Name Lat, Lon Location Size Status

08/09/2019 19:56 PINE 40 18.822, -123 5.136 W of Brushy Mtn 0.25 acre Contained

08/10/2019 07:14 BRUSHY 40.45.378, -122.22.898 Near Brushy Canyon 0.25 acre Patrol Status

08/10/2019 07:21 TANGLE 41.13.980, -122.28.706 Tangle Blue Creek and Hwy 3 0.1 acre Contained

08/10/2019 09:15 DONEY 40.54.372, 122.24.090 NW of Lakehead 0.1 acre Patrol Status

08/10/2019 09:57 PROSPECT 41.3.114, 122.3.606 W of Shoeinhorse Mtn 0.1 acre Controlled

08/10/2019 10:41 SPRING 41.2.364, -122 1.602 Across canyon from Prospect Creek 0.1 acre Controlled

08/10/2019 11:21 DOOLES 40.53.418, 122.10.848 N of Salt Creek Mtn 0.1 acre Handline around fire

08/10/2019 11:24 SALT 40.53.478, 122.10.158 N of Salt Creek Mtn 0.1 acre Handline around fire

08/10/2019 11:28 ZOT 41.20.742, 122.21.210 Near Hazel Creek Rd 0.1 acre Contained

08/10/2019 13:15 TOAD 41.24.408, 121.43.550 E of Toad Mtn 0.1 acre Contained



08/10/2019 12:13 SISSON 41.18.036, 122.29.970 Rocky high elevation on Mt Eddy 0.1 acre Under surveillance

08/10/2019 09:57 HAPPY 41.20.778, -122.4.776 Happy Hunting Grounds 0.1 acre Staffed (2 fires 100 yds apart)

08/10/2019 16:41 CINDER 41 28.644, -122 17.286 E of Hotlum near Cinder cone 0.1 acre Under surveillance

08/10/2019 16:17 WHITE 41 14.484, -122 30.798 N of Bear Ridge, S of 0.1 acre FF enroute

08/10/2019 16:16 BEAR. 41 14.004, -122 29.154 N of Gumboot Lake 0.1 acre Staffed

08/10/2019 15:53 FRENCH 40 54.906, -122 31.014 W of Sugarloaf 0.1 acre Staffed

08/10/2019 19:25 FISHER 41 .40.596, -122 24.084 Across from Sims Flat 0.1 acre FF enroute

08/10/2019 19:11 MONTGOMERY 40 48.474, -122 50.310 Montgomery Ridge near Hwy 3 0.1 acre FF enroute

As additional fire information becomes available it will be posted on our lightning event Inciweb pagehttps://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/6370/.