Ramshorn Fire Update as of September 9, 2019

The Ramshorn Fire was started by lightning on September 5, 2019, and is located northeast of Coffee Creek. It has grown to approximately 279 acres and is burning in the North Fork of Ramshorn Creek north of Forest Road 133. Good progress was made yesterday in establishing control lines on the fire. Keeping firefighters and the public safe is our number one priority. The anticipated containment date is September 21, 2019.

At least 20 fires on the Trinity River Management Unit have been started by the September 5 lighting outbreak and all of these fires, including the Middle and Ramshorn Fires, are being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team (Jim Yacoub Incident Commander IC). A total of 290 personnel are currently assigned to the Ramshorn Fire.

Aerial reconnaissance flights and ground patrol efforts will continue across the forest for the next few days to help locate these newly identified fires. To report a new fire, please call 911.

For the most up to date Shasta-Trinity National Forest Lightning Fire information please visit our InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6370/.

For up to date information regarding the South Fire, please visit the South Fire Inciweb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6577/.

To learn how you can be better prepared in case of a wildfire, visit www.preventwildfireca.org.

South Fire Update as of September 09, 2019

South Fire Resources Assigned Acres Burned 2425 Crews: 09 Cause: Lightning Engines: 12 Date Started: 09/05/19 Helicopters: 00 Percent Contained; 0% Air Tankers: 00 Expected Containment Date 10/01/19 Total Personnel Assigned: 149

Current Fire Situation: California Interagency Incident Management Team 16 has assumed command of the South Fire as of September 8, 2019.

Firefighter efforts continue the South Fire located in the Shasta Trinity National Forest. The fire is currently southeast of Tomhead Mountain, west of Red Bluff, 15 miles south of Platina, CA. Affected residents of the fire remain under an evacuation advisory. Firefighters are faced with steep terrain, narrow roads, limited access, and numerous snags. As of last night, the fire had very little activity.

The main objective is to fully suppress the fire while providing for firefighter and public safety. Goals include protecting private and Forest Service infrastructure and protecting natural resources by limiting fire growth south of Cottonwood Creek and north of Nuisance Ridge.

Weather outlook for today mostly sunny with highs of 67-70. Minimum relative humidity 33-36%. Winds northwest with gusts of 10-15 mph.

Firefighting resources continue to arrive on the incident.

Fire Information: For specific inquiries, contact the fire information center at 530-852-8473. Information is available online at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6577/.