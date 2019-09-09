Redding, CA – Firefighting efforts continue today across the Shasta-Trinity National Forest on remaining fires from last week’s thunderstorms. Incident Management Team 16 has assumed command of the firefighting operations of the South fire. Presently 2,050 acres in size and located southeast of Tomhead Mountain west of Red Bluff, South Fire firefighting efforts are being hampered by steep terrain, narrow roads limiting access, and numerous tree snags. The local area evacuations associated to the Red Bank fire remain in effect.

The Ramshorn Fire burning east of Highway 3 and west of Castle Crags has grown to approximately 278 acres. Firefighters are continuing efforts to keep the fire Northwest of the North Fork of Ramshorn Creek and east of Highway 3. A cooling weather trend should help firefighting efforts over the upcoming week.

The Cutthroat Fire, located north of Highway 299 near Big Flat, is holding at 15 acres. Water and retardant drops have been very successful in slowing fire progression and crews are building line around the perimeter.

The Middle Fire, located northeast of the Canyon Creek Trailhead in the Trinity Alps Wilderness, has grown to approximately 223 areas and is impacting the Canyon Creek and Bear Creek trails. Hikers and horse riders are encouraged to avoid the area.

Aerial reconnaissance flights and ground patrol efforts will continue across the forest for the next few days to help locate these newly identified fires. To report a new fire, please call 911.

For the most up to date Shasta-Trinity National Forest Lightning Fire information please visit our InciWeb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6370/. For up to date information regarding the South Fire, please visit the South Fire Inciweb page at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6577/.

To learn how you can be better prepared in case of a wildfire, visit www.preventwildfireca.org