Elk underburn project up to 328 acres planned October 15, location: north of Pilgrim Creek Snowmobile Park northeast of McCloud, smoke may be visible from Hwy 89 and McCloud

Porcupine underburn project up to 150 acres planned October 15, located north of Bear Mountain

Project initiation dates are dependent upon several factors, including, but not limited to favorable weather and site conditions. Should it become necessary, individual project ignition start dates may be delayed until later in the year for more favorable conditions. Fire managers will be working with Air Quality Management Districts to ensure compliance with air quality regulations and health and safety conditions.

Prescribed fire operations create a landscape with a reduced amount of ladder fuels and dead vegetation. Once treated, these sites will provide defensible space and better opportunities to control fires because of reduced fire behavior. The project will also simulate the natural role of fire in the ecosystem by that will improve and protect forest health and vigor.

Pre-ignition public notifications will be provided to local media outlets and will also be posted on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6603/, the Forest’s Facebook www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF and Twitter www.twitter.com/ShastaTrinityNF pages. For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at (530) 226-2494