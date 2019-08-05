City of Shasta Lake National Night Out

On Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Shasta Lake will be hosting a National Night Out event at Claire Engle Park, 1525 Median Ave in the City of Shasta Lake. This event will start at 5:30 P.M. and go until 7:00 P.M.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

This is the second year the City of Shasta Lake will be hosting a National Night Out event. The event will include free hot dogs, chips and drinks, as well as a watermelon eating contest. There will be a Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration, McGruff the crime prevention dog, free child ID fingerprinting, and balloons and prizes for children. There will also be information on crime prevention tips, community safety, and the City of Shasta Lake Sheriff’s Volunteer Citizen’s Patrol.

More information about National Night Out can be found at: https://natw.org/about/