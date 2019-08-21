On Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 2:48 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Dive Team located a deceased adult Asian male near Packers Point on Shasta Lake. The unidentified male was located approximately 79 feet below the surface. The unidentified male was turned over to the Shasta County Coroner’s Office. Identification of the male is pending notification of the next-of-kin.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our Search and Rescue Volunteers, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and Bridge Bay Marina for their assistance on this incident.