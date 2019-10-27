The Shasta County Interfaith Forum, an association of nearly twenty

faith communities in Shasta County, is presenting the annual

Thanksgiving Interfaith Service on Sunday, November 24th at 6:30-

8:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 1825 East Street, Redding.

The evening promotes respect for all traditions and invites member

organizations of the forum to offer thanks and gratitude from their

respective traditions.

The evening includes an interfaith choir directed by Robert

Waterbury. Brief presentations demonstrating the giving of thanks

from diverse traditions include Christian, Quaker, Sikh, Islam, Native

American, Latter Day Saints, Buddhists and others. Native Thunder

Youth Drum will welcome guests as they arrive. All those

participating in the event volunteer their time.

Refreshments will be served following the event. Donations

collected will be given to nonprofit organizations assisting those in

need. For more information call 530 243-8862 or visit

www.shastacoif.blogspot.com or find us on Facebook.