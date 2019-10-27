The Shasta County Interfaith Forum, an association of nearly twenty
faith communities in Shasta County, is presenting the annual
Thanksgiving Interfaith Service on Sunday, November 24th at 6:30-
8:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 1825 East Street, Redding.
The evening promotes respect for all traditions and invites member
organizations of the forum to offer thanks and gratitude from their
respective traditions.
The evening includes an interfaith choir directed by Robert
Waterbury. Brief presentations demonstrating the giving of thanks
from diverse traditions include Christian, Quaker, Sikh, Islam, Native
American, Latter Day Saints, Buddhists and others. Native Thunder
Youth Drum will welcome guests as they arrive. All those
participating in the event volunteer their time.
Refreshments will be served following the event. Donations
collected will be given to nonprofit organizations assisting those in
need. For more information call 530 243-8862 or visit
www.shastacoif.blogspot.com or find us on Facebook.