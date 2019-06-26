Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council in collaboration with families,

partner agencies and community members are hosting the Parent Reunification Celebration on June 27, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Kid’s Kingdom.

All Shasta County parents and caregivers are welcome to come out and celebrate with families who have had experience with the child welfare system, have reunified with their children or have supported others through reunification. Parents, including those with open cases, foster parents, relative caregivers, service providers, social work professionals, and, most importantly, the children should come for an afternoon of fun, connection and hope.

“We are so excited to host the event each year. Families having the chance to celebrate successes is an important part of the healing process. This gathering is a reminder that with love and guidance any family can do it,” said Michael Burke, Executive Director at Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council.

The Reunification Celebration is in honor of parents who have worked hard to create a safe home for their children, as well as those who have been positive supporters. We will recognize the perseverance of the children and celebrate their pathway to success.

The Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council, the Parent Leader Advisory Group (PLAG), as well as Shasta County Health and Human Services make this free event possible. The Parent Leader Advisory Group consists of individuals who have overcome adverse experiences and have come to be in a leadership position where they are able to reach out to other parents.

Please RSVP to make sure we have enough food and staff on hand. RSVP at 530-242-2020

or amatthews@shastacapcc.org For more information or to make a donation to this event, please visit our website at www.shastacapcc.org, email us at parentpartner@shastacapcc.org, or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/shastacapc or www.facebook.com/parentleadershipgroup