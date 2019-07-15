Annual Assessment Notices

On July 15, 2019, Leslie Morgan, Shasta County Assessor-Recorder, announced that 24,088 Notifications of Amount of Assessment were posted to the Assessors website http://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/assessor_index/assessment_inquiry.aspx.

These notices include 1,046 assessments which were restored to a Prop 13 base year

value, and include those assessments which changed ownership or had new construction

between January 1, 2018 and January 1, 2019. In addition, the Assessor’s office reviewed all properties previously assessed at a reduced market value. These reviews were based on a comparison of the current market value of their property as of January 1, 2019, to the factored base year value (Prop 13 value) of their property in accordance with State law. As a result 12,339 properties remain on the assessment roll at their current market value.

All locally assessed properties factored base year values will be increased by the

California Consumer Price Index of 2%, as mandated by the Revenue and Taxation Code. The 2019-20 assessed values that will appear on the property tax bills are also available using the website inquiry. The total gross taxable value for the January 1, 2019 lien date has increased by 4.03%.

A Property Value Review page is available on the website. This page is designed to help

property owners understand the assessed value of their properties and how it is compared to the current market value. The website will walk the property owner through how to lookup their currently assessed value, as of the January 1, 2019 lien date. This webpage is available at http://www.co.shasta.ca.us/html/Assessor/property_value_reviews.htm.

Any property owner who believes that their property is not properly valued is encouraged

to contact the Assessor’s Office and request an informal review. The deadline for filing a formal assessment appeal for the 2019-20 assessment roll is November 30, 2019. The Assessor’s Office is located in Suite 208-A of the Shasta County Administrative Center, 1450 Court Street, Redding, and the telephone number is 225-3600 (Intra-County toll free: 1-800-479-8009).