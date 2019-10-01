What is in a name? Turns out everything. On October 1, 2019, the Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council (Shasta CAPCC) will become the Children’s Hope Alliance (CHA). Over time, our clients, our staff and the community have shared that our name, Shasta CAPCC was a barrier to accessing needed services.

The Children’s Hope Alliance is welcoming name for parents and families hoping to break the generational cycle of abuse.

Our Parent Leader Advisory Group (PLAG) is an amazing group of volunteer advocates that help us ensure we are providing the best services to children and families in our community. Recently they shared they were embarrassed by the name of the organization they volunteer for. “I just say I am from PLAG, I never say the name of the organization. It has a bad connotation behind it,” one PLAG member shared. Long-time Parent Partner, Eric

Friend said, “I just say I am a Parent Partner. I never share the name of the organization because it turns people off.” Our community partners say that their clients don’t want to be referred to CAPCC because it may suggest they abused their children. Recently a woman walked into the CAPCC Family Resource Center and when handed the business card of the Parent Partner that helped her, the client scratched the Child Abuse part of our name out

because she didn’t want people to think she was an abuser.

As you can see the name matters. “Child Abuse Prevention is actually a negative goal and creates a bad image. Research shows that when people have a positive goal, they have more hope. Our agency is one that wants to bring hope, growth and helps people in a positive direction so we want our name to reflect that,” said Michael Burke, Executive Director. The Children’s Hope Alliance will always be Shasta County’s child abuse prevention

coordinating council, we will continue to run all of our impactful programs including: child abuse prevention efforts, parenting education, community engagement and we are adding case management for pregnant women with substance abuse issues and putting Parent Partners into kindergarten classrooms. We will continue to run the Anderson Teen Center with a focus on reducing adverse childhood experiences and increasing hope.

Additionally, on October 1, 2019, the Children’s Hope Alliance will start our 19th year of the area’s AmeriCorps Parent Partner Program. Hundreds of Shasta County residents have served with AmeriCorps and are now working in carriers related to helping families and children.

We will also be starting two new programs. The first is our “Road to Resilience” Program. Through a $1.6 million state grant from the Office of Child Abuse Prevention, CHA has hired eight new caseworkers that will provide services to pregnant women with a history of/or current issue with substance abuse. Our second new program is through a partnership with First 5 Shasta, Shasta County Health and Human Services, The Shasta County Office of

Education and four local elementary schools to place AmeriCorps Parent Partners to kindergarten classrooms through a program called “Launch”. The goal is to reduce absenteeism in kindergarten and launch children into a successful school experience

The history of CHA dates back to November 1987, when the Legislature mandated the creation of an entity whose sole purpose is to target the prevention and early intervention of abusive behaviors toward children and plays an active role in responding to the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act. The Children’s Hope Alliance was founded as the Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Council and in 2016 changed our name to the Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council. Since the late 1980’s we have partnered with many organization to reduce child abuse and child maltreatment in our community. In 2019 the organization’s focus on creating pathways to hope and healing for children and families lead to a more positive name…The Children’s Hope Alliance. Now our name reflects the positive direction our children are focused on…hope!

Other programs of the Children’s Hope Alliance include:

• Anderson Teen Center

This unique environment provides a safe place for teens in Anderson, CA to be afterschool. This unique center welcomes more than 7,000 teen visits per year serving more than 1,000 unduplicated children annually. The center uses evidence based and evidence informed curriculum such as the Teen Work Skills Training (TWIST) Program, teen job skills, job retention, and job shadow program; Girls Circle, and Boys Council. Additionally, the center offers physical activity programs, cooking classes, yoga and many other activities to keep teens engaged.

• Mandated Reporter and Training

CHA staff provides training to professionals, paraprofessionals and other individuals who are mandated to report suspected child abuse or neglect due to their work or interactions with children.

• Education and Public Awareness

In pursuit of our mission of promoting a local culture that values all children and families, CHA is dedicated to educating the community regarding warning signs and long-term repercussions of child abuse and neglect and while offering free support services for parents and other caregivers. CHA conducts more than 20 outreach activities and/or events each year in order to distribute evidence-based parenting guides and educational materials such as Triple P, SafeCare, 5 Protective Factors, the 40 Developmental Assets and Hope Theory. In an effort to provide education and awareness while keeping costs at a minimum the Council also maintains a web-site with resources and information for partners, parents and the community (www.childrenshopeshasta.org).

• Child Death Review Team

CHA is the fiscal agent and manager for the Child Death Review Team of Shasta County. This team reviews all deaths of children age eighteen and under to determine whether death was avoidable. One purpose in reviewing these deaths is to find trends and advocate for policy changes based on the review team findings.

• Regional, State and National Efforts

Since 2003, CHA coordinates the ten-county northeastern Regional Child Abuse Prevention Council meetings. CHA is also available to work with the State Office of Child Abuse Prevention and national funders on pilot projects and to attend special circumstance meetings.

For more information about the Children’s Hope Alliance, please contact Executive Director Michael Burke at mburke@hopeshasta.org call (530) 241- 5816 or visit our website at www.childrenshopealliance.org