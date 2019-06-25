Test of the CodeRED System

This Friday, June 28th at 10:00 a.m., Shascom 911 will conduct a test of the CodeRED community notification system. The purpose of this test is to ensure public safety messages are reaching as many citizens as possible in Shasta County.

This test will call approximately 150,000 landline and cell phone numbers in our area. The public should be aware this is merely a test and not an actual emergency. Prior to the test, we encourage citizens to visit our website www.shascom911.com or any of our local law enforcement websites and click on the Code Red link to register or update your cell phones and email addresses.

After the test is conducted, there is no need to contact us to inform us you have received the message. We will be able to analyze the results in a database to verify the system is working as efficiently as possible.