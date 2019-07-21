On Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 3:07 a.m., SHASCOM received a call from Joshua Davis reporting he was flagged down by several subjects as he was driving in the area of Gas Point Road and Rancho Estate Rd. in Cottonwood. Davis had just gotten off work and was driving home, passing the 20000 block of Gas Point Road. Davis stopped to see what the subjects wanted, and they proceeded to assault him. Davis attempted to draw his 9mm pistol, for which he has a CCW to carry, and he subsequently dropped the gun during the struggle. One of the subjects grabbed the pistol and ran away with it.

The subjects ran to an address on the 20000 block of Gas Point Rd. and Davis saw one of the subjects, standing in front of the residence, waving Davis’ pistol in the air and taunting Davis. Davis left the area and met with deputies at the Gas Point Market. After speaking with Davis, deputies went to the Gas Point Road address Davis had identified as the suspect’s and made PA announcements for everyone inside the residence to come out. Several subjects were detained, and two were eventually arrested for 211 PC – Robbery: a 17-year-old male juvenile, whose identity will remain confidential due to his age, and Christopher Miller 4/7/99 (20 years old). The juvenile suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall, and Miller was booked into the Shasta County Jail. Miller is also on probation for 245(a)(1) PC – Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Davis chose to drive himself to the hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the residence and property, but were unable to locate the missing firearm. The suspects refused to give deputies the location of the firearm.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident or the location of the firearm, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6540.