From Ready.gov

National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year. The 2019 theme is Prepared, Not Scared. Be Ready for Disasters.

Here are some ideas to get you started:

•Learn first aid, join a Community Emergency Response Team in your community, donate to a reputable organization of your choice, and volunteer to respond to disasters and help your fellow Americans. Visit NVOAD.org to learn more.

• Volunteer and receive training to support disaster and preparedness efforts in your community.

• Teach preparedness curriculum in your school. Download everything you need for grades K-12 through our Ready Kids program.

• Promote preparedness online by sharing preparedness tips on your social media account with Ready’s online social media toolkit or public service announcements

• Take a free online independent study course through FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute and gain more knowledge to help your community become more prepared.

For Emergency Preparedness, the Census Bureau has publicly available statistics and free tools, including:

• American Community Survey (ACS): The only reliable and timely source of comprehensive social, economic, housing and demographic characteristics of the U.S. population at the community level.

• American FactFinder: A detailed data tool that allows you to access over 11 billion statistics from the ACS every year on topics such as language, disability status, vehicle availability and much more.

• Census Business Builder: Regional Analyst Edition – 2.5: A new tool built for chambers of commerce and regional planning staff who need a broad portrait of the people and businesses in a user-defined region.

• OnTheMap for Emergency Management: An intuitive, web-based data tool that allows you to access detailed workforce, population and housing characteristics for the hurricane areas in real-time.