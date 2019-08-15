The S-Word Screening and Hope Is Alive! Open Mic

Saturday, August 24, 2019

Shasta Arts Council / Old City Hall

1313 Market St., Redding

3:15-4:50 p.m. | The S-Word film screening

This year, 1.2 Americans will attempt suicide. We will lose 42,000. But we have

the power to change this statistic. By overcoming the silence and stigma around suicide and mental health, we can create safe environments for people in need to reach out. It all starts with one conversation. Lotus Educational Services is leading the movement with a screening of THE S WORD, a highly-acclaimed documentary directed by Lisa Klein, about the taboo topic of suicide. “There is no more highly charged personal issue for me, and for that reason, I am driven to document it and open a much-needed conversation,” said Klein, “It is time for us to boldly talk about suicide because no family should have to experience that which radiates outward for generations to come.” In the film, one suicide survivor sets out on a mission to find fellow survivors and document their stories of courage, insight and humor. She discovers a national community rising to transform personal struggles into action. For more information about this documentary, visit www.theswordmovie.com.

We invite our community to join us on Saturday, August 24th at 3 p.m. at Old City Hall to come together on this important topic that affects us all. The event includes a special screening of THE S WORD, followed by a moderated discussion and Hope Is Alive! Open Mic. This conversation will be led by a mental health professional and promote safe talk and honest dialogue about suicide and mental health.

This event was organized in collaboration with Lotus Educational Services, Inc., the Shasta Suicide Prevention Workgroup and the Stand Against Stigma campaign and is sponsored by Each Mind Matters, California’s Mental Health Movement, and the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA). CalMHSA’s prevention and early intervention initiatives work together to unite all of us who share a vision of improved mental health and equality.

Join this event to share in the hope, resiliency and powerful stories from these survivors.

Share your own story or find out more about how you can lend a hand to someone in need.