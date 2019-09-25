On Wednesday, September 25th during Rail Safety Week (RSW), September 22-28 , The Redding Police Department, the Amtrak Police Department, and Operation Lifesaver, the nonprofit rail safety education organization, will participate in “Operation Clear Track,” along with more than 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide. The goal is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws. The 3rd annual rail safety detail, carried out in 48 states, is the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the U.S.

During “Operation Clear Track,” Redding Police Department personnel will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing locations to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officials will also disseminate railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

WHAT: “Operation Clear Track” Police enforcement/education event to be held in 48 states at railroad grade crossings that have a high number of vehicle and/or trespasser incidents or near misses.

WHERE: Railroad track crossing at Placer St. and Yuba St.

WHY: Federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States , a person or vehicle is hit by a train. “Operation Clear Track” is an effort by law enforcement, Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak and rail safety partner organizations to raise awareness of the dangers around railroad tracks during Rail Safety Week, which is being observed in the U.S. September 22-28, 2019.

MORE INFO: Visit Operation Lifesaver’s national website for safety tips and statistics oli.org or contact STAYOFFTHETRACKS.ORG for more information on “Operation Clear Track.”