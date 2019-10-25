On the morning of August 27th, 2018, Redding Police Officers were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) with a man later identified as Eric Hames. The shooting occurred on Larkspur Lane near the intersection of Cypress Avenue. Much of the incident, including the shooting of Mr. Hames, was captured on cell phone video and several surveillance cameras.

Consistent with the countywide officer involved critical incident protocol, an investigation was conducted into the shooting. Agencies involved in the investigation included the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (Lead Agency), Shasta County District Attorney, Shasta County DA Investigations, the California Highway Patrol, and the Redding Police Department Investigations Division.

An independent administrative investigation was conducted by the Redding Police Department Professional Standards Unit. The administrative investigation concluded the officers acted within policy and the officers were justified in the use of deadly force.

On July 9th, 2019, Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett released her findings. She concluded, “Given the circumstances, the officers were justified in their actions. We find the shooting to be lawful and take no further action in this matter.”

As the investigations into this incident have concluded, the Redding Police Department is releasing the video evidence obtained during the investigation. The video compiles the 911 phone calls, police radio transmissions, witness video, and surveillance video. This video provides context of the incident, from the original 911 calls until the scene was safe.

By law, portions of the video have been pixilated to protect the privacy of witnesses and individuals not involved in the incident. We have also pixilated video of Mr. Hames after the shooting to provide privacy to his family.

Warning: This video is maybe graphic to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video may be viewed at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/ReddingPolice/videos/1771355202995361/

Questions regarding this video can be directed to the office of the Chief of Police.