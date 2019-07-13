Over the past couple weeks, NPU was contacted by neighbors regarding possible drug activity at a residence in the 4700 block of Fiddleneck Drive. In response to the complaints, NPU officers responded to the location and contacted one of the residents, Danny Oetzel (53 years of age), who NPU knew from prior investigations as being involved in narcotic sales and firearms possession. Because of those prior investigations, officers also knew Oetzel was on formal probation for narcotic and firearm-related charges.

Due to the complaints, NPU conducted a probation search of Oetzel’s home and located almost two ounces of methamphetamine, a scale, drug paraphernalia and ammunition, which Oetzel is prohibited from possessing due to his prior felony convictions. Oetzel was arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sales, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

NPU would like to thank citizens within the community who report suspected drug homes to the Redding Police Department. NPU encourages neighbors to report possible drug homes via the Redding Police Department’s website.