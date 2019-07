Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit was thankful for the cooler weather

as the spent the day patrolling the City of Redding on bikes. NPU’s bike patrol led to six arrests, the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin and over $1,100 in cash.

NPU would like to thank the citizens who went out of their way to contact them and express their support. NPU works daily to improve the quality of life in our community.